'Do You Demand Restortaion Of Article 370, Separate Flag For J&K?': Yogi Adityanath Asks Rahul Gandhi

J&K Polls: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday asked Lok Sabha LoP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, whether he supports the National Conference's demand to bring back Article 370 and Article 35 A and separate flag for Jammu and Kashmir.

While addressing a gathering in the Ramgarh Assembly Constituency of Jammu and Kashmir, CM Yogi said, "I want to ask Congress leader Rahul Gandhi whether he supports the National Conference's decision to have a separate flag for Jammu and Kashmir? Does Rahul Gandhi support the National Conference's demand to bring back Article 370 and 35A and push Jammu and Kashmir into an era of unrest and terrorism?"

"Does the Congress support promoting separatism again by talking to Pakistan at the cost of the youth of Kashmir?," CM Yogi further stated. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed Rahul Gandhi and reminded him that the grand old party imposed the president's rule the most number of times in Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, in a public rally in Kathua, the Union Home Minister said, "Rahul Gandhi just gave a statement that outsiders will rule in Jammu and Kashmir. He was referring to our LG Sahab (Manoj Sinha). Rahul Baba, those who write your speeches do not tell you the truth. If there is a party that has imposed presidential rule the most number of times in Jammu and Kashmir, it is the Congress."

Citing voter turnout, the former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief said that it was the end of terrorism in the region that had led to the increased turnout. "Due to the end of terrorism, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a record 55 percent voting. Farooq Sahib, those days are over when one could go to the Lok Sabha by getting 8 thousand votes. Now democracy has become strong in Jammu and Kashmir," Amit Shah said.

Shah also said that it was PM Modi's effort that had put the decision making power in the hands of the people. "You have Panch-Sarpanch in your villages now. Over 40,000 people now celebrate democracy in Jammu and Kashmir. For decades, the 3 dynasties of NC, Congress, and PDP promoted nepotism. Now, due to Modi ji's efforts, the youth of J&K take part in the decision-making for improving conditions in the state," he said.

"If BJP candidates Jeevan Lal and Dilip Singh win, then there will be celebrations across the country. But if Congress and NC (National Conference) candidates win, then celebrations will be held in Pakistan. Do you wish Pakistan to celebrate?," Shah further stated.

He vowed that they will not allow Rahul Gandhi to end reservations (in case Congress is voted to power). "Rahul Baba has said that they will end reservations when they come to power. Rahul Baba, no matter what your intention is, we will not let you end your reservation," Amit Shah added.

The second phase of J-K assembly polls was held on September 25. The third and final phase of voting will be held on October 1, while the counting of votes will take place on October 8. Assembly elections are being held in the Union Territory nearly after a gap of ten years and are the first once since the abrogation of Article 370.