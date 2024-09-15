Do You Know Nitin Gadkari Denied Prime Minister’s Post? BJP Stalwart Shared Surprising Anecdote: WATCH

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari recently opened about the time he was offered the Prime Minister’s post by one of opposition parties. The minister for transport and national highways said that he ‘simply declined’ the offer as he had no aspirations for the position.

Speaking at a journalism awards function in Nagpur, Gadkari stated that he had informed the political leader that he stands firm in his ideology and convictions. He noted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has given him opportunities beyond his expectations and that no offer could sway him from his principles. He hinted that a senior leader from the opposition had approached him ahead of the 2024 general elections, when there were concerns that the BJP might not secure an absolute majority and could require support from some opposition parties to form the government.

#WATCH | Nagpur, Maharashtra | Union Minister Nitin Gadkari says, "I do not want to name anyone but a person said to me, if you are going to become a Prime Minister, we will support you. I said, why you should support me, and why I should take your support. To become a Prime… pic.twitter.com/yo6QDpqq5b — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2024

"I remember one incident, I would not name anyone -- that person said, “if you are going to become prime minister, we will support you," PTI quoted Gadkari as saying.

He didn’t delve into the details, but the BJP stalwart said, "I asked why you should support me, and why should I take your support. To become the prime minister is not the aim in my life. I am loyal to my conviction and my organisation, and I am not going to compromise for any post because my conviction is foremost for me."

Gadkari urged the media to uphold strong convictions in their profession, emphasizing the importance of passing this sense of commitment to the next generation of journalists.

Gadkari voiced concern over the growing presence of "supari" journalists in the media, accusing some of exploiting the Right to Information (RTI) Act for blackmail and personal benefit. He highlighted instances where certain journalists have resorted to unethical practices to acquire luxury goods, such as Mercedes cars.

