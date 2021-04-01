Do you know that you may face 3 years in jail if you do this inside Indian Railways trains?

New Delhi: In view of the recent fire incidents on board trains, the Indian Railways has been making passengers aware of the rules and regulations that they should follow while travelling.

The official Twitter account of the West Central Railway has shared that carrying several flammable materials during a train journey is a punishable offence.

It said that under Section 164 of the Railways Act, 1989, carrying flammable items like kerosene, petrol, firecrackers and gas cylinders etc may send you behind bars for three years or attract a Rs 1,000 fine or both.

The West Central Railway also informed that smoking inside the coaches or railways premises is also a punishable offence which may attract a fine of up to Rs 200.

The Railways has also reportedly decided to disallow passengers from using mobile charging stations onboard trains between 11 pm and 5 am.

"It is a Railway Board instruction for all railways. We have started implementing it from March 16," CPRO of Western Railway, Sumit Thakur, was quoted as saying by PTI news agency.

Southern Railway CPRO B Guganesan told PTI that these instructions are not new, but a reiteration of earlier orders of the Railway Board.

Recently, a fire had broken out in the Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express. A coach of the train had caught fire in a suspected case of a short circuit. A fire also broke out in the engine of a static goods train at a Ranchi station.