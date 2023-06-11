Do You Know Traditional Routes To Amarnath Shrine? Baba Barfani's Darshan Begins On July 1

New Delhi: The famous pilgrimage of Amarnath is all set to begin On July 1 this year. Each year hundreds of thousands of people visit the holy Amarnath cave and the pilgrims are provided with a variety of options to carry out their yatra. Pilgrims can carry out their yatra on foot or rent palkis and ponies. The facility of helicopters for Amarnath Yatris is also available.

Traditional Routes of Amarnath Yatra

There are two traditional routes of Amarnath yatra, the first one is from Pahalgam to the Holy Cave, and the second one is from Baltal to the holy cave. Yatris can reach both the base camps from Jammu via buses and taxis.

Pahalgam To Holy Cave Route

Pahalgam is at a distance of 315 km from Jammu that can be covered by taxi and buses. However, from Srinagar, the distance to Pahalgam is just 96 km. Once you reach Pahalgam pilgrims can start their yatra from Pahalgam on foot or on ponies and Palkis. From Pahalgam, the route covers Chandanwari, Pissu Top, Shehshnag, Panchtarni, and finally the holy cave and the yatri would have completed a journey of nearly 37 km. Pilgrims are allowed to start their Yatra from Pahalgam from 5.30 am to 10 am.

Chandanwari

Chandnwari, the first stop from Pahalgam and is situated 16 km from the base camp and the trail is treat to the eyes as the river runs along the path. Pilgrims can find many 'langars' offering food.

Pissu Top

As the name suggests, from Chandanwari you will have to climb a height to reach the Pissu Top which is 3 km from Chandanwari. Legend says that there was a war between Devtas and Rakshas to see Lord Shiva and with the help of Shiva Devtas kill so many Rakshas that the heap of their dead bodies resulted in the high mountain or Pissu Top.

Sheshnag

The course of the Amarnath yatra from Pissu Top takes you to Sheshnag where you can stay in night camps and look over the deep blue waters of the Sheshnag lake. At Sheshnag you can enjoy campfires and listen to legends of love and revenge associated with the ancient mountaintop.

Panchtarni

Panchatarni is the next stop from Sheshnag but you will have to climb the steepest top of the trail which is 4.6 km from Sheshnag and yatris are very likely to feel sick as they are on the way to reach Mahagunus top situated at a height of 14000 ft.

Oxygen deficiency is very common at this height hence it is advised to contact the nearest medical post immediately. From Mahgunus top, pilgrims would descend to the meadow lands of Panchtarni which is nearly 6 km.

The Holy Cave

From Panchtarni the last course of the yatra begins and on the way to the holy cave, the yatris come across Sangam of Amravati and Panjtarni rivers. You can take a bath at Amravati near the Holy Cave before going for Darshan.

Baltal To Holy Cave Route

Baltal is more popular among Amarnath yatris because of its shorter distance. To reach Baltal one can go via Sonmarg. Pilgrims can reach to Sonmarg from Srinagar by road. The trek from Baltal to the holy cave of Amarnath is very steep and is 14 km one side. Only extremely fit pilgrims can visit the holy cave and come back to the base trekking 28 km.

The journey from Jammu to Baltal is nearly 400 km and is full of scenic beauty comprising of waterfalls, valleys, and greenery. As compared to the Chandanwari route, the pebbled (kuchha) road of the Baltal route is narrow and the trek is full of steep rises and falls.