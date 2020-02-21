Do you want to convert India into Pakistan, Union Minister Giriraj Singh asks Congress,‘tukde tukde’ gang

NEW DELHI: Union Minister and senior BJP leader Giriraj Singh on Friday (February 21, 2020) strongly condemned All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Waris Pathan for saying ‘15 crore Muslims can dominate 100 crore Hindus’ remark and alleged that the ‘tukde tukde’ gang wants to convert India into Pakistan.

The veteran BJP politician took to Twitter and sought to know from Congress, RJD and the tukde, tukde gang if they wanted to convert India into Pakistan.

•ओवैसि का भाई :-15 मिनट के लिए पुलिस हटा लो 100Cr. हिंदुओं को बता देंगे।

• वारिस पठान :-15Cr 100Cr. पर भारी पड़ेंगे।

•ओवैसि के मंच से :-पाकिस्तान ज़िंदाबाद कांग्रेस आरजेडी और टुकड़े टुकड़े गैंग से पूछना चाहते है “ क्या ये हिंदुस्तान को पाकिस्तान बनाना चाहते हैं”? pic.twitter.com/I3DIQUPAPR — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) February 21, 2020

The reaction from senior BJP leader came hours after the AIMIM leader Waris Pathan triggered a row by saying that 15 crore Muslims can dominate 100 crore Hindus.

"The time has now come for us to unite and achieve freedom. Remember we are 15 crore but can dominate over 100 crores," Pathan said while addressing an anti-CAA rally in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi on Wednesday.

"They tell us that we have kept our women in the front - only the lionesses have come out and you are already sweating. You can understand what would happen if all of us came together," he said.

Several political parties, including BJP and RJD, have condemned Waris Pathan’s remarks and demanded that he should be arrested. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav alleged Waris Pathan, who said that 15 crore Muslims can dominate 100 crore Hindus, is a fundamentalist backed by BJP.

"We are fighting a common battle because of our common heritage and common martyrdom. Despite its, umpteen attempt of polarisation BJP has failed and hence the fundamentalist has projected its fundamental partners for this purpose. Constitutional abiding and law lovers should boycott such people who spew venom," Yadav said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, a BJP youth wing leader from Pune has submitted a complaint to the police against AIMIM leader Waris Pathan for his controversial remarks made recently in Karnataka. Pathan, however, said that he has been quoted out of context.

Parismal Deshpande, a BJYM worker, submitted the written application at the Deccan Gymkhana police station, demanding action against Pathan for allegedly promoting enmity between different groups and outraging religious feelings of a community.

Deshpande, in his complaint stated, that Pathan reportedly said "15 crore hai lekin 100 crore pe bhari hai' (We are 15 crore but we can dominate 100 crore).

"The statement by Pathan promotes violence and creates a divide between two communities. Because of such statements, there are possibilities of the atmosphere getting vitiated. Hence, he should be booked under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups, 295A (outraging religious feelings), and 504 (provoking breach of the peace)," Deshpande said in the complaint.

An officer from the Deccan police station confirmed receiving the application. The CAA grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

Protests have erupted across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).