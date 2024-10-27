Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2812432https://zeenews.india.com/india/do-you-want-to-kill-me-kejriwal-blames-bjp-for-attack-on-him-challenges-party-for-polls-2812432.html
NewsIndia
ARVIND KEJRIWAL

'Do You Want to Kill Me?' Kejriwal Blames BJP For Attack On Him, Challenges Party For Polls

AAP has claimed that Kejriwal was allegedly attacked by "BJP goons" during his 'padyatra' campaign.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Oct 27, 2024, 07:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Do You Want to Kill Me?' Kejriwal Blames BJP For Attack On Him, Challenges Party For Polls Image: ANI

 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of the alleged attack on him during his 'padyatra' in west Delhi's Vikaspuri a day ago. He also challenged the saffron party to prove its strength by contesting in polls against him.

AAP also has claimed that Kejriwal was allegedly attacked by "BJP goons" during his 'padyatra' campaign.

Attacking the BJP, the former Delhi Chief Minister said, "Yesterday, the BJP sent their goons to attack me in Vikaspuri."

"Do you want to kill me? If you have the strength, contest the elections," he said while attacking BJP.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: UP Police Plans Security for Hindu Deities During Festivals
DNA Video
DNA: How India Stood Strong Against Cyclone Dana
DNA Video
DNA: List of fake medicines released!
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi Questions SEBI Chief’s Absence from PAC Hearing
DNA Video
DNA: What is the ‘Halal-Free Diwali’ Controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Yamuna Cleanup or Political Stunt? Delhi’s Toxic River
DNA Video
DNA: The ‘Kasab’ of Kashmir Emerges: Brutality Resurfaces
DNA Video
DNA: SEBI Chief to Be Questioned by Public Accounts Committee
DNA Video
DNA: Has Congress Found Its ‘Indira’ in Priyanka Gandhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath to Sell UP-Made Weapons to America
NEWS ON ONE CLICK