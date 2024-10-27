'Do You Want to Kill Me?' Kejriwal Blames BJP For Attack On Him, Challenges Party For Polls

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of the alleged attack on him during his 'padyatra' in west Delhi's Vikaspuri a day ago. He also challenged the saffron party to prove its strength by contesting in polls against him.

AAP also has claimed that Kejriwal was allegedly attacked by "BJP goons" during his 'padyatra' campaign.

Attacking the BJP, the former Delhi Chief Minister said, "Yesterday, the BJP sent their goons to attack me in Vikaspuri."

"Do you want to kill me? If you have the strength, contest the elections," he said while attacking BJP.