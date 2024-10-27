'Do You Want to Kill Me?' Kejriwal Blames BJP For Attack On Him, Challenges Party For Polls
AAP has claimed that Kejriwal was allegedly attacked by "BJP goons" during his 'padyatra' campaign.
Trending Photos
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of the alleged attack on him during his 'padyatra' in west Delhi's Vikaspuri a day ago. He also challenged the saffron party to prove its strength by contesting in polls against him.
AAP also has claimed that Kejriwal was allegedly attacked by "BJP goons" during his 'padyatra' campaign.
Attacking the BJP, the former Delhi Chief Minister said, "Yesterday, the BJP sent their goons to attack me in Vikaspuri."
"Do you want to kill me? If you have the strength, contest the elections," he said while attacking BJP.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv