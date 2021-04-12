हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Doctor cheats wife living separately since 2006, arrested from Vaishali in Uttar Pradesh

Economic Offence Wing Delhi Police arrested Dr Sudhakar Arya for cheating his wife, who was living separately from him since 2006. Dr Sudhakar took a loan of Rs 2.90 crore from DHFL in the name of himself as well as his wife but defaulted.  

Doctor cheats wife living separately since 2006, arrested from Vaishali in Uttar Pradesh
Representational Image: ZeeNews

New Delhi: Economic Offence Wing Delhi Police has arrested Dr Sudhakar Arya for cheating his wife, who was living separately from him since 2006. Dr Sudhakar took a loan of Rs 2.90 crore from DHFL in the name of himself as well as his wife but defaulted.

The wife of Dr Sudhakar came to know about the forgery when she applied for the education loan for her daughter from Punjab National Bank (PNB), as the lender did not approve the loan stating that she already had taken a heavy loan of Rs 2.90 crore and she was a defaulter. 

Shocked to know this, she checked her CBIL and came to know that her husband took two loans of Rs 1,03,97,767 and 1,85,50,000 from DHFL, and she had been cited as co-applicant. She also came to know that her signature, PAN card and voting card were also forged to avail of the loan. 

After knowing this, she filed a case in the mediation centre, Delhi High Court and notices were issued to the accused husband but he never attended the mediation centre.  

After that, she filed the complaint with the Delhi Police and the investigation started. The probe revealed that the signatures of the complainant on both the loan applications were forged. This was proved with the help of a forensic report. 

Further verifications from the authorities concerned also confirmed that the PAN card and Voter Card of the complainant, the copies of which were enclosed with the loan Applications, were forged. After a thorough investigation, the accused Dr Sudhakar Arya was arrested. 

Dr Sudhakar Arya was residing at Vaishali, Uttar Pradesh and running a nursing home from the same residence. The investigation regarding forgeries and utilization of funds and the roles of other associates is also going on.

