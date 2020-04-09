Doctor dies in Indore due to coronavirus COVID-19, total death toll in city rises to 22

In a shocking development, a doctor who tested positive for coronavirus COVID19 few days ago died on Thursday in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. This is the first case of the death of a doctor due to the deadly virus in India. The death toll in Indore stands at 22 and the total number of positive cases in the city are 213.

It is to be noted that Indore is one among three places in Madhya Pradesh which have been sealed to curb the spread of coronavirus in the state. Indore is the worst affected city in Madhya Pradesh and it is feared that the number of positive cases in the city will increase in the coming days.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India jumped to 5,734, including 5,095 active cases, 473 cured and 166 deaths, as per Heath Ministry data at 8 am on April 9