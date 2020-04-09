हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Doctor dies in Indore due to coronavirus COVID-19, total death toll in city rises to 22

In a shocking development, a doctor who tested positive for coronavirus COVID19 few days ago died on Thursday in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. This is the first case of the death of a doctor due to the deadly virus in India. The death toll in Indore stands at 22 and the total number of positive cases in the city are 213.

Doctor dies in Indore due to coronavirus COVID-19, total death toll in city rises to 22

In a shocking development, a doctor who tested positive for coronavirus COVID19 few days ago died on Thursday in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. This is the first case of the death of a doctor due to the deadly virus in India. The death toll in Indore stands at 22 and the total number of positive cases in the city are 213.

It is to be noted that Indore is one among three places in Madhya Pradesh which have been sealed to curb the spread of coronavirus in the state. Indore is the worst affected city in Madhya Pradesh and it is feared that the number of positive cases in the city will increase in the coming days.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India jumped to 5,734, including 5,095 active cases, 473 cured and 166 deaths, as per Heath Ministry data at 8 am on April 9

Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus Indiacoronavirus IndoreIndore doctor coronavirusdoctor dies Indore
Next
Story

Zee Media urges all Indians to download AarogyaSetu App for coronavirus COVID-19 updates
Corona Meter
  • 5734Confirmed
  • 473Discharged
  • 166Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M20S

Zee Top 50: Top Stories of the hour