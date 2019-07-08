close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Doctors end protest after Delhi government agrees to fulfil demands

Resident Doctors Association (RDA) called off the strike to protest over the violence against doctors here on Monday after Delhi government agreed to fulfil all their demands.

Doctors end protest after Delhi government agrees to fulfil demands
Representational Image

New Delhi: Resident Doctors Association (RDA) called off the strike to protest over the violence against doctors here on Monday after Delhi government agreed to fulfil all their demands.

"As discussed in the meeting with Health Secretary, Delhi government and MD of LNJP Hospital on July 8, the demands of resident doctors of Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) have been agreed upon. We hereby call off the strike," said RDA in an official statement.

According to the statement, Delhi government has agreed to deploy marshalls, install alarm systems and CCTV cameras, appoint councillors and social workers, and not to take actions against the doctors who participated in the strike.

Live TV

"We have given the directions for the deployment of marshalls and private security. This marshalls security would be on regular. We are installing CCTV camera inside the wards and various locations of the hospitals," said Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain.

"All routine and emergency services will resume from 6 pm today," the statement added.

Doctors at Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital, GB Pant and Guru Nanak Eye Centre had called a strike after a resident doctor was assaulted by the attendants of patients at LNJP Hospital on Monday. All the emergency services had been shut in the hospital to protest over the violence against doctors.
 

Tags:
Delhidoctors protestResident Doctors AssociationLNJP hospital
Next
Story

Now get mobile connection, open bank account without Aadhaar as Rajya Sabha passes Bill

Must Watch

PT3M41S

5W1H: Mumbai rainfall led BMC on backfoot results heavy road traffic