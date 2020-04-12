Doctors successfully re-implant ASI's hand chopped off in attack in Patiala, after 7.5-hour surgery

Patiala: In a surgery that lasted almost seven-and-a-half hours, doctors at the Chandigarh's PGIMER re-implanted a 50-year-old ASI's left hand that was chopped off in an attack by a group of Nihang Sikhs in Punjab's Patiala on Sunday (April 12).

"Just spoke with the lead Plastic surgeon who did the successful surgery to stitch back the hand of our brave corona warrior ASI Harjeet Singh. Also spoke with Harjeet who is in high spirits. We still have to wait & watch for the next 5 days," Punjab Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta wrote in one of the posts on Twitter.

In another tweet, Gupta added that he was grateful to PGI for its full support. "Grateful to PGI for full support. Director PGI tells me that surgery has already started by 2 senior surgeons who will do their best. All of us praying to Waheguru for his full recovery!"

Assistant Sub-Inspector Harjeet Singh's hand was severed with a sword while few other policemen on the duty were injured after they were attacked by at least six-seven Nihangs after being asked to show curfew passes. The incident took place outside a wholesale vegetable market in Patiala today. Singh was immediately rushed to Rajindra hospital in the town from where he was referred to PGIMER in Chandigarh where he underwent surgery.

On the other hand, following the attack, the Nihangs fled the scene and took shelter in the Nihang Dera complex which also houses Gurdwara Khichdi Sahib at Balbera village, about 25 km from Patiala city, said a PTI report.

With a lockdown in place to contain the spread of COVID-19, barricades were put up outside the market and entry restricted to those with curfew passes. "They were asked to show (curfew) passes. But they banged the vehicle against the gate and the barricades," Senior Superintendent of Police, Patiala, Mandeep Singh Sidhu said.

A stand-off between the police and Nihangs at Balbera village lasted for hours until police entered the complex where the group was holed up and arrested 11 people, including the five, who were involved in the Patiala mandi attack. A Nihang Dera member, Nirbhav Singh, suffered a gunshot wound and was admitted to Patiala hospital, police said.

The incident took place when restrictions are in place in the state because of the coronavirus outbreak.