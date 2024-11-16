Advertisement
BENGALURU

'Doesn't Matter If You Die': Karnataka Man Kills Son Over Mobile Addiction

A man killed his14-year-old son by beating him up with a cricket bat and slamming his head against a wall. 

The shocking incident was unfounded in Bengaluru after a man killed his 14-year-old son by beating him up with a cricket bat and slamming his head against a wall. This happened after an argument broke out between two regarding the mobile addiction and lack of interest in studies.

According to the reports, the father, identified as Ravi Kumar, reportedly beat his son Tejas, a class 9 student, with a cricket bat and slammed his head against a wall which resulted in his death.

The incident sparked after the police received a report about the suspicious death of a schoolboy in the Kumaraswamy Layout area. Upon arriving at his home, the teenager's bier was prepared, and his family was busy making arrangements for his last rites. The police then took custody of the body and sent it for a post-mortem.

As per the post-mortem report, the minor boy received serious internal injuries on his head and multiple wounds on his body, indicating he had been brutally assaulted before he died.

The accused is a carpenter by profession and was extremely angry with his son. He smashed his son against a wall, saying, "It doesn't matter to me whether you live or die".

