Dog squad tweet on Yoga Day: Complaint against Rahul Gandhi for 'trying to malign' Army's image

MUMBAI: A Mumbai-based advocate on Saturday filed a complaint against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for 'trying to malign the image of Indian army' through his tweet on Yogi Day. Advocate Atal Dubey alleged that Rahul is doing public mischief with the intention to disrespect the army as well as international yoga day. He has also urged the police to file a complaint under section 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code.

"While going through my Twitter account I came to know that, Shri Rahul Gandhi has twitted 2 pictures on 21. June 2019 at 4.12 PM in the caption of New India. In the said pictures were taken from Army Dog Unit wherein Dog are doing exercise with the army soldiers,(sic)" he said in his complaint.

He added that Rahul posted "mischievous post intended to upset the public tranquility. I say that by putting such type of circulation with intention to disrespect our army is clear-cut offence and Shri Rahul Gandhi need to be prosecuted as per Law."

The Gandhi scion had shared two images from Army Dog Unit's International Yoga Day celebrations, with a caption "New India". In the images, the dogs can be seen performing asanas alongside army personnel.

There was uproar from the public as well as by several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders who lashed out at the tweet calling it insensitive.

Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah quoted the tweet and accused Congress of being negative. “Congress stands for negativity. Today, their negativity was seen in their clear support to the medieval practice of Triple Talaq. Now, they mock Yoga Day and insult our forces (yet again!) Hoping the spirit of positivity will prevail. It can help overcome toughest challenges,” he tweeted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh too schooled Rahul for his comment. “With due respect to you, @RahulGandhi Ji, these are proud members of the Indian Army and they contribute to the safety of our nation,” Rajnath tweeted.