'Doing Our Best To Bring Them Back': MEA On Indians Duped In Russia

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday assured that it is actively involved in efforts to assist Indian nationals who have been deceived into working with the Russian Army. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal underscored the government's commitment to bringing these individuals back home and ensuring their safety.

Working With The Russian Govt: MEA

Jaiswal highlighted that the Indian government has taken a firm stance on the matter and is pursuing swift action against agents and entities responsible for recruiting Indian citizens under false pretences. The MEA has engaged with the Russian government, urging them to facilitate the prompt release of the duped Indian nationals.

"Several Indian Nationals have been duped to work with the Russian Army. We have strongly taken up the matter with the Russian government for the early discharge of such Indian nationals. Strong action has been initiated against agents and unscrupulous elements who recruited them on false pretexts and promises."

#WATCH | MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "Several Indian nationals have been duped to work in the Russian army. We have strongly taken up the matter for the early discharge of such Indian nationals. Strong action has been initiated against agents who recruited them on… pic.twitter.com/4o9Puxxm9Y March 8, 2024

CBI Probing Human Trafficking Network

Recent actions by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have resulted in the busting of a major human trafficking network. Through coordinated efforts and extensive investigations, incriminating evidence has been gathered, leading to the registration of cases against multiple agents involved in illicit recruitment.

Concerned About The Well-Being Of Affected Individuals: MEA

Expressing concern for the safety and well-being of the affected individuals, Jaiswal cautioned Indian nationals against succumbing to offers from deceptive agents promising support jobs with the Russian Army. He emphasized the inherent risks associated with such arrangements and reiterated the government's commitment to facilitating the safe return of those involved.

The MEA remains in constant communication with Russian authorities, advocating for the swift release and repatriation of the duped Indian nationals. Efforts are underway to locate and assist approximately 20 individuals who have reached out to the MEA seeking assistance in this regard.

The CBI's investigation revealed a widespread human trafficking network operating across multiple cities in India. Victims were lured through various means, including social media platforms and local contacts, with promises of lucrative jobs abroad. However, they were ultimately coerced into combat roles in the Russia-Ukraine war zone, endangering their lives.

Ongoing Investigation And Appeal To The Public

The investigation into this trafficking operation is ongoing, with additional victims being identified. The public has been urged to exercise caution and vigilance, avoiding false promises of employment from dubious recruitment agencies and agents. Certain suspects have been detained for questioning, and the CBI continues its efforts to ensure justice for the victims, the MEA officials added.