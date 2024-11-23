LIVE Updates | Maharashtra Election Results 2024:

Maharashtra Election Results 2024 Live: Dombivli is one of the 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra, located in the Thane district and covering parts of the Kalyan taluka. It is a General category seat, open to candidates without any reservation.

The constituency was established after the delimitation process in 2008. During the 2019 assembly elections, Dombivli had 3,56,082 registered voters, with a voter turnout of 40.82%. In that election, Ravindra Chavan of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious. He also won the 2014 election on a BJP ticket, making him the sole representative of this constituency since its inception in 2009.

The upcoming 2024 assembly elections will mark the second major face-off between the Mahayuti alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), following the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Winning key constituencies in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Thane, Kalyan, Dombivli, Mumbra, Bhiwandi, and Navi Mumbai, is vital for any political party aiming to secure dominance in the region and the state capital.

The past five years have seen Maharashtra under the leadership of three different chief ministers: BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Uddhav Thackeray, and Shiv Sena (SHS)’s Eknath Shinde. Adding further, major regional parties like the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) experienced internal splits, reshaping alliances both in power and in opposition.

Maharashtra's political dynamics are shaped by two alliances: the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP, and Congress, and the Maha Yuti coalition of BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), and Ajit Pawar's NCP.