Domestic flight services to resume from May 25; SOP and precautions for air travellers

NEW DELHI: As announced by the Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, domestic flight services will resume from Monday (May 25, 2020) as part of the Centre's efforts to gradually open the air travel for the public that was halted two months ago on account of a lockdown imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Puri had on Friday said, ''There's no contradiction between domestic flights beginning from May 25 and lockdown in India being imposed till May 31.''

The minister further said that the government will try to start a good percentage of international passenger flights before August. Puri also informed that the Centre is planning to bring back Indian citizens from Sri Lanka either by ship or flights. Discussions are at an advanced stage, the Aviation Minister said.

As per the announcement, the first domestic flight will take off from Terminal 3 of Delhi airport around 4.30 early morning. In the first phase, 28 domestic flights will take off from Delhi for various destinations across the country.

Ahead of the resumption of domestic flight operations, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has released a new Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) for airports.

The passengers will have to reach the airport minimum two hours prior to departure and only those passengers will be allowed to enter the terminal who have their flight scheduled in the next four hours. All passengers will have to wear protective gear such as gloves and masks while entering the airport.

The air travellers have been advised to carry their boarding passes along with them. It has also been made mandatory for the air travellers to upload the Aarogya Setu App in the mobile phones failing which they will have to sign an undertaking that they are free from Coronavirus infection. The registration on the app is not mandatory for passengers below the age of 14 years.

"Passengers shall compulsorily walk through screening zone for thermal screening at a designated place in the city side before entering the terminal building," the AAI said in its order. Airport operators must make appropriate arrangements for sanitisation of a passenger's baggage before his or her entry into the terminal building, said the SOP released by the AAI.

The Airport Authority of India has recently issued new SOP for domestic flights operations –

- Avoiding use of trolley which will be available to a select few passengers on request basis

-Mandatory social distancing at airports.

-Upgraded security procedures to ensure minimal contact between passengers and airport employees.

-Mandatory use of face masks by passengers as well as airport employees.

-Enhanced security and airport employees at check-in counters to assist passengers in maintaining social distancing norms.

-Constant announcements about social distancing and other norms

-Boarding and deplaning in batches to maintain social distance

-The AAI has suggested the blockade of seats between individuals by using proper markers and tapes to ensure social distancing between people sitting at the airport terminals.

-The use of alternate check-in counters has been prescribed by the AAI to avoid congestion.

- Mats, carpets soaked with bleach - sodium hypochlorite solution - to be placed at entry for disinfection of shoes

-Every airline company will have its designated CUSS kiosk so that they can deploy their staff to help passengers.

-The AAI has asked for the proper provision of Personal Protective Equipment including face masks and sanitizers.

-The AAI has recommended the use of PPE wherever deemed necessary.

-The AAI has asked for cleanness and sanitization of ‘every nook and corner’ of the terminal buildings including washrooms, chairs, counters, X-ray machines, trolleys, travellators, escalators, lifts, railings, doors, etc.

-The use and supply of Newspapers and magazines at airports/lounges have been restricted by the AAI.

The AAI manages more than 100 airports across the country. However, major airports like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad are managed by private companies.

The AAI had earlier communicated to airport managers across the country to be prepared to handle flight operations as soon as they resume post lockdown.