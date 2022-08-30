While cooking, the smoke of spices and the smell of food make the cook uncomfortable. If you are using strong spices, coughing or sneezing is pretty much unavoidable. Besides, the greasy residue of the smoke ruins the luster of any kitchen. Buying the best kitchen chimney in India can definitely solve this problem.

Flipkart Advantage:

Extensive Range: More than 35000+ products to choose from

Big savings with Exchange Offers* Bank Offers Super Coins and No Cost EMI

Top Rated Products: 17000+ Products are Highly Rated (4 Stars or more out of 5) by 220k+ Users

Flipkart Assured: Look for this tag for assurance of 6 quality checks

Fast & Free Shipping: Lakhs of products delivered within 2-4 days & Free Delivery (On all orders above ₹500)

1. Elica Strip CF 60 Nero Wall-mounted Chimney

If you are looking for a modern and easy-to-use kitchen chimney, go for this one from Elica. Many users consider it the best kitchen chimney in India for its features and price. However, it is suited for a small-sized kitchen with three to four burners. It comes with the cassette filter, which can effectively trap grease in its fine mesh, but it requires manual cleaning every fortnight.

Features:

Volumetric Capacity 880 CMH

60 cm: Suitable for 3-4 Burners

Auto-clean feature

Cassette Filter

Price: INR 5,499

Rating: 4

2. Hindware Clarissa Blk 60 / Clarissa Blk 60 IN Wall-mounted Chimney

If you are looking for a chimney that fits a smaller kitchen space, this is the one. This wall-mounted chimney from Hindware looks elegant owing to its advanced design. However, it may require frequent cleaning every fifteen days, for it comes with the cassette filter. The filter uses fine mesh to trap grease.

Features:

Volumetric Capacity 700 CMH

59.5 cm: Suitable for 3-4 Burners

Auto-clean feature

Cassette Filter

Price: INR 8,500

Rating: 4.1

3. Glen ISPA 60 cm BL filterless Auto Clean Wall-mounted Chimney

If you are looking for a chimney to suit a smaller kitchen space, this one from the house of Glen might fit your bill. With an elegant look, this wall-mounted chimney can effectively vent out smoke and odor. It has no filter, and can be cleaned with the push of a button.

Features:

Volumetric Capacity 1050 CMH

60 cm: Suitable for 3-4 Burners

Auto-clean feature

Filterless

Price: INR 10,540

Rating: 4.2

4. Faber Hood Mercury Auto Clean Wall-mounted Chimney (HC TC BK 60)

With a 1200 CMH volumetric capacity, this wall-mounted chimney from Faber can be an ideal pick for 3-4 burners. It comes with the baffle filter for effectively separating spices and grease and only requires half-yearly cleaning. The BK glass with black powder coating lends it an elegant look.

Features:

Volumetric Capacity 1200 CMH

60 cm: Suitable for 3-4 Burners

Auto-clean feature

Baffle Filter

Price: INR 10,900

Rating: 4.3

5. Elica WDFL 606 HAC MS NERO Auto Clean Wall-mounted Chimney

Elica brings this wall-mounted kitchen chimney for small kitchens. If you are looking for a chimney that can cover three to four burners, you may consider this one. It features a nice and elegant design. The auto-clean feature demands less frequent maintenance.

Features:

Volumetric Capacity 1200 CMH

60 cm: Suitable for 3-4 Burners

Auto-clean feature

Filterless

Price: INR 11,990

Rating: 4.1

6. Whirlpool HOOD Auto Clean Wall-mounted Chimney (CG 901 HAC)

Arguably one of the best kitchen chimneys in India, this wall-mounted chimney from Whirlpool is ideal for a mid-size kitchen space. Ideal for four to five burners, this wall-mounted chimney can effectively remove smoke and odor. It comes with the auto-clean feature that uses heat/water to clean the collection chamber.

Features:

Volumetric Capacity 1100 CMH

90 cm: Suitable for 4-5 Burners

Auto-clean feature

Filterless

Price: INR 12,499

Rating: 4.1

7. Hindware Ripple 90 Auto Clean Wall-mounted Chimney

Ideal for four to five burners, this wall-mounted chimney form Hindware can effectively remove odor. It comes with auto-clean feature that uses heat/water to clean the collection chamber just at the press of a button. It features a comprehensive interface with energy-saving LED lights.

Features:

Volumetric Capacity 1200 CMH

90 cm: Suitable for 4-5 Burners

Auto-clean feature

Filterless: No Filter used, instant auto-clean with heat/water on button press

Price: INR 13,999

Rating: 4.2

8. Hindware Nevio Plus 60 Auto Clean Wall-mounted Chimney

If you have a large kitchen setup with multiple burners, this wall-mounted chimney from the house of Hindware can be the ideal pick for you. It comes with the Baffle Filter, which uses panels to separate grease & spice, and requires only half-yearly cleaning. Further, it comes with the auto-clean feature that uses water/heat to auto-clean the collection chamber.

Features:

Volumetric Capacity 1200CMH

60 cm: Suitable for 3-4 Burners

Auto-clean feature

Baffle Filter

Price: INR 14,900

Rating: 4.3

9. Faber Hood Zenith FL SC AC BK 90 Auto Clean Wall-mounted Chimney

If you have a higher budget, go for this Faber kitchen chimney. It can be the best kitchen chimney in India for its design and features. This is a chunky kitchen chimney with a volumetry capacity of 1350 CMH. It can effectively remove smoke and odor covering four to five burners. It also comes with the auto-clean feature that makes maintenance easy.

Features:

Volumetric Capacity 1350 CMH

90 cm: Suitable for 4-5 Burners

Auto-clean feature

Filterless

Price: INR 24,390

Rating: 4

10. Faber Hood Chloe Xl Cast Iron A110 Wall-mounted Chimney

This wall-mounted chimney from Faber is a premium product that brings top-quality to the table. It is a large kitchen chimney that can cover four to five burners. Unless you have a big kitchen space, you may not require this much power. It has an 1100 CMH volumetry capacity which allows it to effectively remove smoke and odor. However, owing to the cassette filter, it requires manual cleaning every fortnight.

Features:

Volumetric Capacity 1000 CMH

110 cm: Suitable for 4-5 Burners

Auto-clean feature

Cassette Filter

Price: INR 31,990

Rating: No Rating Yet

(Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)