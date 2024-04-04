‘Don’t Waste Much Energy And Stationery On Me...’: Sanjay Nirupam After Being Ousted From Congress

The Congress party on Wednesday expelled Sanjay Nirupam, a prominent leader from Maharashtra, from its ranks for six years due to his lack of discipline and his tendency to make statements against the party. This decision was taken following disciplinary proceedings initiated by the Maharashtra branch of the Congress in response to his recent criticisms aimed at the party's ally, the Shiv Sena (UBT), a member of the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition in the state.

Downplaying the party's decision, Nirupam raised the "serious financial crisis" within the Congress, seemingly referring to the Income Tax Department's actions regarding tax demands.

"Congress Party should not waste much energy and stationery on me. Instead, use your remaining energy and stationery to save the party. Anyway, the party is going through a severe financial crisis. The period of one week that I had given has been completed today. Tomorrow I will take the decision myself," he said in a post on X.

कॉंग्रेस पार्टी मेरे लिए ज़्यादा ऊर्जा और स्टेशनरी नष्ट ना करे।

बल्कि अपनी बची-ख़ुची ऊर्जा और स्टेशनरी का इस्तेमाल पार्टी को बचाने के लिए करे।

वैसे भी पार्टी भीषण आर्थिक संकट के दौर से गुजर रही है।

मैंने जो एक हफ़्ते की अवधि दी थी,वह आज पूरी हो गई है।

कल मैं खुद फ़ैसला ले लूँगा। — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) April 3, 2024

The call for action against Nirupam intensified after he criticised the state leadership for surrendering constituencies in Mumbai to the Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray during discussions about seat allocation for the Lok Sabha elections.

"The Congress has removed Nirupam's name from the list of prominent campaigners, and disciplinary measures have been taken against him for his remarks directed towards both the party and the leadership of the state unit," State party president Nana Patole informed reporters following his participation in a meeting of the party's campaign committee in Mumbai.

"Taking note of complaints of indiscipline and anti-party statements, Congress president (Mallikarjun Kharge) has approved the expulsion of Sanjay Nirupam from the party for six years with immediate effect," an official communication from the party told PTI.

Former Mumbai North MP Nirupam criticized the state leadership of the Congress following the announcement by the Shiv Sena (UBT) of its candidates for four out of six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai, including the Mumbai North West seat, which Nirupam was reportedly interested in. He also remarked that the Congress leadership should not succumb to pressure from the Shiv Sena (UBT).

Nirupam had quit the Shiv Sena in 2005.