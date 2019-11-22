हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Donald Trump

Donald Trump predicts report on the origins of the Russia probe will be 'historic'

US President Donald Trump predicted on Friday that a government watchdog report on the origins of the Russia probe that engulfed two years of his presidency will be historic.

Donald Trump predicts report on the origins of the Russia probe will be &#039;historic&#039;

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump predicted on Friday that a government watchdog report on the origins of the Russia probe that engulfed two years of his presidency will be historic.

Trump, in an interview with Fox News Channel`s "Fox & Friends", was commenting on an upcoming Justice Department watchdog report on the FBI`s adherence to Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) requirements during the 2016 campaign.

"The word is it`s historic," said Trump, who declined to say how he knew. "That`s what I hear. If it`s historic, you`re going to see something."

Donald TrumpUnited StatesRussia probe
