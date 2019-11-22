Donald Trump predicts report on the origins of the Russia probe will be 'historic'

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump predicted on Friday that a government watchdog report on the origins of the Russia probe that engulfed two years of his presidency will be historic.

Trump, in an interview with Fox News Channel`s "Fox & Friends", was commenting on an upcoming Justice Department watchdog report on the FBI`s adherence to Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) requirements during the 2016 campaign.

"The word is it`s historic," said Trump, who declined to say how he knew. "That`s what I hear. If it`s historic, you`re going to see something."