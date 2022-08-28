New Delhi: Nine years after a residents association went to court over the illegally built Supertech twin towers, a series of controlled explosions reduced the 100-metre tall structures to a mountain of rubble on Sunday (August 28, 2022), watched by thousands from surrounding rooftops and lakhs on live television. Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) were gone in 9 seconds, in the carefully choreographed and meticulously executed demolition, the biggest such exercise in the country so far. The demolition produced a wide plume of dust debris.

More than 3,700 kilograms of explosives were used to turn Noida's Supertech Twin Towers into dust. The nearly 100-metre-high structures, taller than Delhi's iconic Qutub Minar (73 metres), were brought to the ground in seconds literally like a house of cards by the 'waterfall implosion' technique, in a breathtaking spectacle of modern day engineering.

The whole nation watching the collapse from rooftops on nearby high-rise buildings cheered and Twitter exploded with hilarious memes and dark humour. Since, Sunday morning #TwinTowers started trending on Twitter. The tweets range from mocking realtors Supertech to describing locals' feelings post the demolition.

Take a look at some of the tweets here: