‘Done and dusted’: Twitter flooded with memes after Noida twin towers demolition pics surface
Soon after the demolition of Noida's twin towers, Twitter users started flooding the microblogging site with memes about the whole situation.
New Delhi: Nine years after a residents association went to court over the illegally built Supertech twin towers, a series of controlled explosions reduced the 100-metre tall structures to a mountain of rubble on Sunday (August 28, 2022), watched by thousands from surrounding rooftops and lakhs on live television. Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) were gone in 9 seconds, in the carefully choreographed and meticulously executed demolition, the biggest such exercise in the country so far. The demolition produced a wide plume of dust debris.
More than 3,700 kilograms of explosives were used to turn Noida's Supertech Twin Towers into dust. The nearly 100-metre-high structures, taller than Delhi's iconic Qutub Minar (73 metres), were brought to the ground in seconds literally like a house of cards by the 'waterfall implosion' technique, in a breathtaking spectacle of modern day engineering.
The whole nation watching the collapse from rooftops on nearby high-rise buildings cheered and Twitter exploded with hilarious memes and dark humour. Since, Sunday morning #TwinTowers started trending on Twitter. The tweets range from mocking realtors Supertech to describing locals' feelings post the demolition.
Engineers before explosion of #TwinTowers#TwintowersDemolition pic.twitter.com/w2bmsIKpHY — Yash Kumar (@Kumar_Yash13) August 28, 2022
Noida people right now. #TwinTowers pic.twitter.com/unIIRjCvxy — Sagar (@sagarcasm) August 28, 2022
My grades during engineering :#TwinTowers pic.twitter.com/zb1u5Xdk3x — CHETAN PARIHAR (@Chetan_Rockkks) August 28, 2022
Memes never disappoints you#TwinTowers #TwintowersDemolition pic.twitter.com/z7ToLrsZDz — DEEPAK SINGH PRAJAPAT (@thedeepaksp) August 28, 2022
