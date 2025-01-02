Advertisement
BANGLADESH

'Donkey Route': How Bangladeshis Enter India Illegally - Revealed

Delhi Police uncovered a trafficking network facilitating illegal Bangladeshi entry via the "Donkey Route," using fake documents for settlement.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 02, 2025, 11:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Donkey Route': How Bangladeshis Enter India Illegally - Revealed Image: ANI

Delhi Police's Operation Against Illegal Bangladeshis aims to identify Bangladeshi nationals who entered India illegally. It is also suspected that many such individuals reside in high-rise societies in Delhi NCR. 

Over the past seven days, Delhi Police has arrested 14 illegal Bangladeshis from various parts of Delhi. Following the arrest, they are now being deported, essentially facilitating their return to their home country. Let me show you some visuals.

These pictures are from December 28, when two illegal Bangladeshis were arrested under "Operation Illegal Bangladeshi." During their interrogation, they revealed several crucial details that had been under investigation, particularly about their routes. 

Illegal Bangladeshis use the "Donkey Route" to enter India. They travel from Bangladesh to Durgapur, where an agent helps them cross the border into Meghalaya.

From the Meghalaya border, another agent picks up these illegal Bangladeshis and takes them to Krishna in Assam and from Krishna, they are sent to Kolkata and later board to train to reach Delhi.

In Delhi, fake documents were created for them and they started finding work.

Who Is The Mastermind

Anish Sheikh is the mastermind behind this nexus, operating two separate networks. The first network involves human trafficking, with Aminur Islam overseeing the journey of illegal Bangladeshis from the Bangladesh border to Delhi. The second network is run by Anish's wife, Sapna, who takes charge of settling these individuals in Delhi.

