'Dont' call me Bhaya...'; Uber driver's notice to passengers goes viral on internet

New Delhi: Booking cabs for commuting has become a part of Indians' day-to-day life. People prefer booking a cab, taxi or bike for commuting over driving as it spares them from thinking about parking spots and other related aspects. When riding in Ola or Uber or any other cab service we are habitual of addressing the diver as 'Bhaiya' or 'Uncle' however one uber driver has thought of putting an end to it.

In a Twitter post that is making rounds on the social media platforms, a picture of the back of the co-driver seat is seen on which is written: "DON'T CALL ME BHAYA &UNCLE". Business journalist Sohini M posted the picture on her Twitter handle and tagged Uber.

Replying to the post Uber India supported the driver's movement and suggested that travellers and commuters check the name of the driver on its app. "When in doubt, check the name on the app," replied Uber India.

The post has stormed the social media platform as it has already gained over three thousand likes and hundreds of Twitterati are replying to the post. While many agree on not addressing the cab driver "Bhaiya" or"Uncle" many asked why people are terming these words as derogatory. However many Twitterati suggested addressing the driver as sir or by their names.