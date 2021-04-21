Don't consider Remdesivir to be a magic bullet against COVID-19: AIIMS Chief Randeep Guleria

New Delhi: Remdesivir is in high demand these days in the country as it is said to be effective in the treatment of COVID-19 infection. However, AIIMS Chief Dr Randeep Guleria on Wednesday (April 21) clarified that the drug must not be considered as a “magic bullet” against the virus.

Dr Guleria’s made the remark in an online conversation with Chairman of Narayana Health Dr Devi Shetty and Chairman of Medanta Dr Naresh Trehan.

“Most of us who are in home isolation or in the hospital don't actually need any specific treatment. Only a small percentage require Remdesivir. Don't consider this as a magic bullet,” said Dr Guleria.

“In COVID, more than 85% of people will recover without any specific treatment in the form of Remdesivir etc. Most will have symptoms like the common cold, sore throat etc. Over 5-7 days, they'll recover with symptomatic treatment. Only 15% may go to moderate disease,” he added.

Dr Trehan also shared similar views about the usage of Remdesivir. He said that the drug is not a ‘Rambaan’ against COVID.

“We've now made a protocol that Remdesivir to be given not to everyone who tests positive. Only after doctors look at test results, symptoms, comorbidities of a patient, then it's to be given. Remdesivir isn't a 'Ramban', it only decreases viral load in people who need it,” he said.

The top doctors also said that there is enough supply oxygen if used judiciously.

“If your oxygen saturation is above 94% then there is no problem. But if it is falling after exercise, then, you need to call a doctor. It's important you get the right treatment at the right time,” said Dr Devi Shetty.

Dr Guleria said that in healthy individuals with oxygen saturation 93-94, there's no need to really take high flow oxygen just to maintain your saturation at 98-99.

“It's not going to be of any benefit. If it is less than 94, you need close monitoring but you still may not need oxygen,” he said.

