'Don't CRY, will give you a BIGGER balloon...', Sharad Pawar MOCKS Eknath Shinde over Vedanta-Foxconn DEAL

Nationalist Congress President Sharad Pawar has targeted the state Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Shinde group in power under his leadership and the BJP government. When Sharad Pawar was asked a question about the affairs of the Shinde government in a press conference in Pune, Sharad Pawar answered in very few words. The Eknath Shinde-led government in the state has been completed two months. How do you see the overall performance of this government? This question was asked to Sharad Pawar in a press conference. To this question, Sharad Pawar replied in his unique style, "I did not see any governance".

Eknath Shinde Claims

Maharashtra politics continues to intensify as Vedanta and Foxconn's joint project moves to Gujarat instead of Maharashtra. Now the statement of senior Maharashtra leader Sharad Pawar has also come out in this matter. He took a jibe at the statement made by Eknath Shinde on this matter, in which he said that PM Narendra Modi had given him the assurance of a bigger project. Sharad Pawar said that to say that a project bigger than Foxconn will be given is like convincing a child. He said that big industrial projects have always been coming up in Maharashtra, but now they are being snatched away.

Sharad Pawar Reacts

Sharad Pawar said about the conversation between Eknath Shinde and PM Narendra Modi, "There are two small children in the family. One is given a balloon and the other starts crying. In this, the parents console the other child by saying, don't cry, will give you a bigger balloon than that. That's what is happening." Along with this, Sharad Pawar advised that now this matter should be closed. Now let's see what new can be done. Not only this, but he also denied the allegation that Uddhav Thackeray was not able to deal properly with this project. He said that Eknath Shinde and Uday Samant were ministers in the same government.

Speaking to the media in Pune, Sharad Pawar said, "The Foxconn project should have taken place in Talegaon, Pune. Talegaon was the right place for the project. But it is really unfortunate that it went to Gujarat. The project which came to Maharashtra was not supposed to go to Gujarat, but now the project has left. There is no point in talking more about it."