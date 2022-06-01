Amidst the shock of KK's untimely demise, singer Rupankar Bagchi has been in the throes of social media rage. The Bengali singer made an explosive Facebook post against KK on Tuesday afternoon. Since then, netizens have been raising their voices against Rupankar. But after the sudden death of KK, there is a lot of confusion around the singer's comments! In the viral video, Rupankar, who has opposed making a fuss about KK's show, said, "We all sing better than KK." Netizens become more aggressive after KK's death. If you keep an eye on Rupankar's Facebook, it will be understood how terribly trolled the singer is. Being an artist and not being able to respect an artist, the mindset of not being able to respect an artist has begun.

YouTuber and ex-roadies Sandy Saha took a dig at Rupankar in a Facebook post and wrote, "#JusticeforKK. Rupankar Bagchi Please don't curse anyone else." Young singer Tanmay Sadhak wrote, "You should be 100% in jail." Many people remind Rupankar that one has to know how to earn people's love without being jealous of the success of others. Many people write that 'Rupankar is mentally ill and I wish him a speedy recovery.'

Click here to check the post:

Rupankar's Controversial Facebook video

The Bengali singer said, "KK is a great singer. But after watching his video, I realised that those who have made a name for ourselves at the level of KK in our Kolkata, i.e., those who have made their names at the level of KK at the national level, those who have made a name for themselves at the level of West Bengal, all the singers who are in our Kolkata like me, Anupam, Somlata, Emon, Raghav, Monomoy, Cactus, Rupam are all better singers than KK." Rupankar questions as why the Bengali audience is not so fond of Bengali singers. All of them are "much better singers" than KK. He said, "Some of the singers I have mentioned are better than KK in any performance. Why is there so much excitement about Bombay? Look at South India, Punjab, Odisha, be a Bengali, please."

Click here to check the video:

Rupankar, however, told the media after KK's death that his post was being misinterpreted, in fact, his post was not out of anger towards KK but by calling for standing by the Bengali song. He told the media, "Let the Bengalis have the same craze for anything in Bengal. It's Bengali songs, paintings, culture – whatever you want. Speakers of other languages have that respect and love for their own language. Rupankar said that people did not understand his statement.