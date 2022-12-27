'Don't harass your husband by eating Gutkha and alcohol, OTHERWISE...': Chhattisgarh HC approves divorce application against wife

Chhattisgarh: During the hearing of a divorce case, the Chhattisgarh High Court said in one of its important decisions that if a wife harasses her husband by eating non-veg with pan masala, gutkha and alcohol like men, then it is cruelty. The double bench of Justice Gautam Bhaduri and Justice Radhakishan Aggarwal rejected the order of the Family Court and accepted the divorce petition filed by the husband.

Actually, a young man living in Bankimongra of Korba district was married to a girl from Katghora. After 7 days of marriage, on the morning of 26 May 2015, his wife was lying unconscious in bed. When the husband took her to the doctor for treatment, he came to know that she was addicted to non-veg and gutkha along with drinking alcohol. When the woman's in-laws came to know about this, they too tried to convince her in different ways, but she did not agree. After that, she also started misbehaving with her in-laws.

It has been told in the petition that the woman used to spit anywhere in the bedroom after eating gutkha and quarreled with her husband on refusal. The woman had also tried to commit suicide by setting herself ablaze on December 30, 2015. Because of this, she jumped from the roof twice and then drank insecticide twice. However, each time she survived. Distressed by these antics of the wife, the husband had filed a petition for divorce in the family court, but the family court had rejected the husband's petition. Challenging this decision, the husband filed an appeal in the High Court. The double bench of the High Court rejected the order of the Family Court and accepted the divorce appeal of the husband.