'Don't have intention to capture land of other countries': Rajnath Singh on India's superpower ambitions

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while speaking at the 95th FICCI Annual Convention & AGM in Delhi, spoke about India's journey to becoming a superpower and how it isn't a quest to dominate other countries. He referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi's five pledges to the country which he made during his address from Red Fort. He said, "We want to be a superpower to work for the welfare of the world."

Singh also spoke about China and India's growing economic prowess. He said, "In 1949, China's GDP was lower than that of India. Until 1980, India was not even in the list of top 10 economies... In 2014, India was on the 9th position in world economies. Today India is close to a $3.5 trillion economy & is 5th largest in the world."

Referring to the recent clashes between Indian and Chinese forces near Tawang, he said, "Whether it is Galwan or Tawang, our defence forces have proved their bravery and valour."

Earlier, on Tuesday (December 13, 2022) Rajnath Singh said no Indian soldier has died, nor has anyone been seriously injured in the faceoff between the Indian Army and China's PLA in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector on December 9. Speaking in both the Houses of Parliament, Singh said the Indian Army bravely prevented China's attempts to unilaterally change the status in the Tawang sector and confronted it with firmness.

"On 09 December 2022, PLA troops tried to transgress the LAC in the Yangtse area of Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo. The Chinese attempt was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner. The ensuing face-off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts. The scuffle led to injuries to a few personnel on both sides. I wish to share with this House that there are no fatalities or serious casualties on our side," his statement read.

