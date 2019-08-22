Don't have overseas bank account, son Karti does: Chidambaram tells court

NEW DELHI: Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram rejected all allegations of Central Bureau of Investigation of non-cooperation during questioning in the INX Media case on Thursday. Speaking during court proceedings, Chidambaram said that he has no overseas bank account, but admitted that his son Karti Chidambaram has one.

Live TV

"Please look at the questions and answers, there are no questions which I have not answered, please read the transcript. They asked, if I have bank account abroad, I said no, they asked if my son has an account abroad I said yes," Chidambaram told court.

The CBI demanded five-day custody to grill former finance minister P Chidambaram, with Solicitor General Tushar Mehta arguing that the Congress leader “is not cooperating in the investigation and not answering questions” in the INX Media scam cases.

The senior Congress leader, who was arrested by the CBI late on Wednesday amid high drama, was kept overnight at the probe agency's headquarters and produced before a special CBI court on Thursday afternoon.

The CBI has demanded five-day custody to grill former finance minister P Chidambaram, with Solicitor General Tushar Mehta arguing that the Congress leader “is not cooperating in the investigation and not answering questions” in the INX Media scam cases.

"The right to remain silent is a constitutional right, it does not bother us. But P Chidambaram is running away from questions. He prevented punitive action, gave undue advantage. INX Media paid a substantial amount. NBW was also issued by the court pursuant to Chidambaram's arrest," Mehta told CBI special court.

Opposing CBI`s plea for a five-day remand, Chidambaram`s counsel – top lawyers Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Kapil Sibal – told the court in the INX Media case that he had cooperated with the investigating agency and has never skipped interrogation.

Arguing on behalf of Chidambaram, Singhvi and Sibal claimed in court that the CBI asked 12 questions and he replied to six. Out of the 12, just six were new questions.