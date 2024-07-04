Agnipath short-service recruitment scheme has been a bone of contention between the opposition and the BJP government. While the Congress and Samajwadi Party have said that they would abolish the Agniveer system if voted to power, the government has shown a willingness to make necessary modifications to the recruitment scheme. A fresh political slugfest has erupted between the BJP and the Congress over compensation to Agniveer martyr.

The Congress has cornered the BJP saying that the kin of the martyr did not get Rs 1 crore compensation as promised. "Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lied in Parliament about the assistance given to the family of martyred Agniveer. Martyr Agniveer Ajay Singh's father himself has told the truth about their lies. The Defence Minister should apologise to the Parliament, the country, the Army and the family of martyr Agniveer Ajay Singh ji," said Rahul Gandhi.

However, the Indian Army refuted the claim saying that the kin of Agniveer martyr got Rs 98.39 lakhs. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Indian Army is committed for the welfare of Agniveers."

Congress leader Pawan Khera hit back posing more questions to the government. "Please don’t hide behind our Indian Army now. You stood up in the Parliament to announce that one crore was given to the kin of martyr Ajay Kumar. His father clearly says Rs 1 crore was not given. Of the amount claimed to have been given, how much is the insurance money? How much is the amount given by the state government? Are you claiming that the insurance money given to the kin of the martyr is also a favour given to the martyr by your government?" said Khera.

How Much Compensation Family Of Agniveer Martyr Get?

As per the Indian Army, the family of any Agniveer martyr get Rs 98.39 lakhs after certain deductions. They also get ex-gratia and other benefits amounting to approximately Rs 67 lakhs, as applicable according to the provisions of the Agniveer Scheme. "The total amount will be Rs 1.65 Cr approximately," said the army.

What Is Agnipath Scheme?

The Central Government launched the Agnipath scheme on June 15, 2022 to recruit both male and female aspirants into the 'below the officer's rank' cadre of the three services for a period of four years as Agniveers. Candidates between the age group of 17.5 to 21 years are eligible to apply for the scheme.