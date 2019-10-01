Don't misinterpret PM Modi's 'Ab Ki Baar Trump Sarkar' slogan: S Jaishankar

Washington: Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Monday gave clarification over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ab Ki Baar Trump Sarkar' slogan, stressing that India has a non-partisan stand when it comes to domestic politics of the United States of America.

The slogan was used by PM Modi during the 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston. The rally was attended by over 50,000 people, mostly Indian Americans and US President Donald Trump was also present during the hugely successful event. Jaishankar, who is currently on a three-day visit to the US, said that PM Modi was only referring to what Trump used to say for PM Modi during his presidential campaign in 2016.

The Union minister strongly rejected the notion that the slogan was used by PM Modi to support Trump's candidature for his re-election campaign. “I think, please, look very carefully at what the prime minister said. My recollection of what the prime minister said was that candidate Trump had used this (Ab Ki Baar Trump Sarkar). So PM is talking about the past. I don't think we should, honestly, misinterpret what was said. I don't think you're doing a good service to anybody,” Jaishankar told media in Washington.

“I mean, he (Modi) was pretty clear what he was talking about. He was saying, this is what you said as a candidate, which showed that you were trying to, (connect with India and its people even as a candidate). We have a very non-partisan (approach to domestics US politics). So, our sort of approach to whatever happens in this country is their politics, not our politics,” Jaishankar added.

During the 'Howdy, Modi' event on September 22, the prime minister had said that India has connected well with Trump. “The words of candidate Trump, Ab Ki Baar Trump Sarkar, rang loud and clear. And his celebration of Diwali in the White House lit up millions of faces with joy and appreciation,” Modi had said amid thunderous applause from the audience.