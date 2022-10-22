NewsIndia
NITISH KUMAR VS PRASHANT KISHOR

"Don't take his name in...," Nitish Kumar hits back at Prashant Kishor

Nitish Kumar said: "Don`t take his (Kishore`s) name in front of me in the future. I gave him respect when he was with me. Now he is making statements against me. He speaks for his own publicity and can say whatever he wants. I don`t want to comment on his statements."

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 01:24 AM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday hit back at his former JD(U) colleague and ace poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who recently said that the Bihar CM`s ties with the BJP are not just over yet. "Nitish Kumar has kept a line open with the BJP. He is in touch with the BJP through his party MP and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh ji," Kishor, who is on a state-wide padyatra, said on Wednesday.

When his reaction to Kishor`s comment was sought on Friday, Nitish Kumar said: "Don`t take his (Kishore`s) name in front of me in the future. I gave him respect when he was with me. Now he is making statements against me. He speaks for his own publicity and can say whatever he wants. I don`t want to comment on his statements."

On Thursday, Rural Development Minister Sharawan Kumar had lashed out at Kishor, saying: "Who is PK, is he a forecaster? He should think about himself before commenting on others.

"I believe he is a confused person who does not know what to do with his life. He only works for those who hire him. It is well known that he is working for the BJP. Hence, he is trying to create confusion among the alliance partners of the Mahagathbandhan. He should think about himself first."

Sharawan Kumar added: "Our CM Nitish Kumar announced from the open platform that he will not go with the BJP again. His decision was well appreciated by all sections of society, especially the opposition leaders in the country. Still, people like Kishor are trying every possible method to create differences among the alliance partners."

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive ground report from the site of Ram Mandir
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 21, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Express Service' for treatment of MPs in AIIMS
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over firecracker, silence on stubble!
DNA Video
DNA: Who has the treatment of E-Waste?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Liz Truss resigns as British PM
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 20, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of India-Pakistan cricket relationship
DNA Video
DNA: Look at Britain and France, not India on inflation
DNA Video
DNA: No Fees, No Exams?