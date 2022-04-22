New Delhi: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is on a two-day visit to India, reached Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Friday (April 22, 2022). UK Prime Minister was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi there.

"Thank you for the fantastic welcome...I don't think the things have ever been as strong or as good between us (India-UK) as they are now," said UK PM Boris Johnson on his arrival at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

#WATCH | "Thank you for the fantastic welcome...I don't think the things have ever been as strong or as good between us (India-UK) as they are now," UK PM Boris Johnson said in Delhi pic.twitter.com/f7tuRbFGKj — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2022

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives UK PM Boris Johnson at Rashtrapati Bhavan pic.twitter.com/IpbQMKAWPb — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2022

Boris Johnson is likely to hold in-depth talks on the UK and India`s strategic defence, diplomatic and economic partnership, aimed at bolstering close partnership and stepping up security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

Boris Johnson reached Delhi late Thursday, where Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar received him at the Airport. The UK Prime Minister will also hold talks with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar.

Live TV