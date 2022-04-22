हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Boris Johnson

Don't think things have ever been as good between India-UK: Boris Johnson thanks PM Narendra Modi for 'fantastic welcome'

"Thank you for the fantastic welcome...I don't think the things have ever been as strong or as good between us (India-UK) as they are now," said UK PM Boris Johnson. 

New Delhi: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is on a two-day visit to India, reached Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Friday (April 22, 2022). UK Prime Minister was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi there. 

"Thank you for the fantastic welcome...I don't think the things have ever been as strong or as good between us (India-UK) as they are now," said UK PM Boris Johnson on his arrival at Rashtrapati Bhavan. 

Boris Johnson is likely to hold in-depth talks on the UK and India`s strategic defence, diplomatic and economic partnership, aimed at bolstering close partnership and stepping up security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

Boris Johnson reached Delhi late Thursday, where Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar received him at the Airport. The UK Prime Minister will also hold talks with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar. 

