'Don't use us like a FOOTBALL, give respect OTHERWISE...': Top minister of Bengal WARNS Mamata Banerjee

Preparations for panchayat elections have started in Bengal. However, in the meantime, the anger of a section of the party against Minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury has increased in his district. Meanwhile, the minister is 'angry' over the announcement of TMC block presidents in the absence of MLAs. In this atmosphere, Siddiqullah Chowdhury made explosive comments directly naming Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee.

It is known that Siddiqullah Chowdhury proposed to make Ahmed Hossain Sheikh the block president in Monteswar block. However, the party made Azizul Haque the block president once again. Siddiqullah expresses his displeasure over this. Meanwhile, a group of Trinamool leaders and activists from the district are dissatisfied with the reshuffle at the district level in East Burdwan. They allege that this change was made on the orders of Siddiqullah. All this has created a complex situation. And in this situation, Siddiqullah compared himself with Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee.

Siddiqullah is currently in Makkah. Meanwhile, one of his audio clips has recently gone viral. Zee News English has not verified the authenticity of this audio clip. But in it, a person in Siddiqullah's voice can be heard saying, "As popular as our Hon'ble Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is across the state, Abhishek Banerjee is working as a new, rising youth in West Bengal. I appreciate his work. But Siddiqullah Chowdhury has a craze all over West Bengal." Siddiqullah was also heard saying, "In my assembly constituency, it is not appropriate if the person I ask to be made the block president is not made. I hope Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will reconsider the decision. If necessary, Siddiqullah Chowdhury can walk the other way. All the roads are open."

Siddiqullah also said, "I gave the name of Ahmed Hussain Sheikh of Monteswar. However, Azizul Rahman was made the president by excluding him. I will ask Mamata Banerjee again. You will not get good results in the Monteswar Panchayat election without Ahmed Hossain. The BJP and CPM will defeat the Trinamool Congress by betrayal."

Siddiqullah alleged that one person had been made the block president, excluding his close leader. He accused the new block president of 'close ties' with the BJP-CPIM. Requesting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to reconsider this matter, the minister said, "I didn't poke my nose at 293 seats. But it is not appropriate to dictate who will do what in my constituency. My road is open. The votes I have, some Muslim leaders of Bengal have that vote. Please think about it. Don't use us like a football. Give us respect.''

In a long video message, Siddikulla also said, "Siddiqullah Chowdhury's name is all over West Bengal. I have won the highest number of votes among the 16 assembly constituencies of Burdwan. Some leaders and ministers of Burdwan are trying to give wrong information to Didi about my name. I would say, don't spoil Siddiqullah's career. I know how much soil is under whose feet."