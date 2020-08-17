Don't want any construction on Visva-Bharati University's Pous Mela ground: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday (August 17) said that she doesn't want any construction to take place at Visva Bharati, asking the police to convene a meeting with the stakeholders in this regard.

She said, "Visva Bharati is a central university. I don't want any construction there which will spoil nature's beauty. I request the vice-chancellor to consult the DM and SP. There should no such things in Bengal which will destroy the culture and heritage of Bengal."

Mamata Banerjee made this statement in the wake of trouble that erupted at Visva-Bharati today as a large number of people ransacked the university's properties to protest the construction of a boundary wall at the Pous Mela ground.

The protest broke out as the university authorities reportedly decided to build a fence around the ground, where the 'Pous Mela' (winter fair) is held every year. This year, however, the fair stands cancelled.

"The governor had called me. We had a discussion over the violence that took place on the ground. I told him that Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore founded it with a vision to celebrate different festivals... I also told him that I don't want any construction to take place on that ground," she told media persons.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar earlier expressed concern that the law and order situation at the Visva Bharati University was alarming.

In a tweet, he said, "Just had a word with Chief Minister over Visva Bharati worsening law and order scenario. She has assured that the administration will take all steps to restore law and order. Am sure those enjoined with the task will rise to the occasion."

Prior to this tweet, the Governor said: "The situation of law and order in Visva Bharati is alarming. I am trying to be in touch with CM to secure peace in the temple of learning. As per the VC violators of law have entered the campus and destroyed property. The Cabinet Secretary (CS), Home Secretary (HS), District Magistrate (DM) and Superintendent of Police (SP), CM Mamata Banerjee have not responded to call of Visva Bharati."

Meanwhile, the university was shut down indefinitely following violent protests against the varsity's decision to construct a boundary wall around the venue of Poush Mela, a prestigious annual cultural event started more than a century ago.

Earlier in the day, there was an uproar in the university over the construction of a wall near the Mela ground. Protestors had allegedly damaged some structures.