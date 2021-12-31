Don't wear a mask because I follow PM Modi: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shiv Sena

New Delhi: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday (December 31) blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not wearing a mask and said that he does not wear a mask because he follows the prime minister, reported ANI.

Speaking to ANI, Raut was caught in a video in a public place in Nashik without a mask.

On being asked why he does not wear a mask, Raut said, “Our Prime Minister appeals to people for wearing masks but he himself doesn't do so. Since we all follow the PM, I also don't wear a face mask."

Here’s the video of the incident!

Meanwhile, Maharashtra, which was the worst affected COVID-hit state during the first and second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, has reported 290 Omicron cases so far.

Out of that, Mumbai seems to be the most affected with as many as 160 Omicron cases without any international travel history raising concerns about the beginning of community transmission.

Section 144 has been imposed in Mumbai till January 7 to curb further spread during the New Year celebrations.

