Dooradrushti foundation extends their support to the ones ailing during COVID crisis

Covid-19 continues to disrupt lives all over the globe. While there are people waiting for their last-minute vacation, there are hundreds of people who are not able to escape their circumstances because they cannot afford to earn a sustainable living. The only thing that somehow helped the country to reel back from the havoc is the effective administration and the timely help of emerging COVID warriors, who kept aside all feelings of terror, materialism, and personal safety and came up with their resources to alleviate the sufferings of the ones in need. In order to bridge this gap and help people come out of this situation, Dooradrushti Foundation has been tirelessly working to support the most vulnerable communities to tackle the pandemic and provide them with a better living.

A government recognized organization, Dooradrushti collects one rupee from donors all across as part of donation. They believe that one rupee is something that anyone one from any part of the country can donate to transform millions of lives that are thriving for hunger and food. As a result, the organization has helped more than 35 needy for their health and education related prerequisites as a donation from donors as contribution. Since the launch, Dooradrushti Foundation has garnered more than 10,000 active donors who are paving their way for a better tomorrow.

Founded by philanthropist Dileep Kumar Kandula, an active social worker, he has devised an interesting method of amassing financial aid to help uplift the poor and the needy and ensure a steady stream of financial aid via his non-profit organization. From helping mankind to rise from the havoc that the pandemic brought to transforming lives through humanity, Dileep Kumar Kandula leads the way to the path of light with his humanitarian approach.

“We will be dealing with the ripple effects of Covid-19 for years to come. Over the past few weeks, we have been working expeditiously with our partners to help families escape their financial crisis. We stand ready to fulfill these requests as soon as we are able to do so. At the same time, Dooradrushti continues towards our mission to support poor, downtrodden and marginalised communities waiting for help across the world”, says founder Dileep Kumar Kandula.

The reason why many people find it easier to contribute to Dooradrushti Foundation rather than other charities is that firstly Dooradrushti foundation ensures every donor that their money is being used only to help those in need. The overhead charges of running the foundation are maintained by the staff only. Secondly, Dooradrushti Foundation gives actual results and helps people get indirectly involved in a bigger motion just by spending what we considered loose change every day.

The pandemic also brought a huge scarcity of food with people losing their livelihoods and having no medium to earn their living. To solve this issue, Dooradrushti Foundation has served meals to the poor people on the street, alleviating the hunger in town. Apart from this, the foundation has also procured oxygen cylinders and other necessities for over thousands of families.

Though the country is on its peak of healing and people are with each passing day being a little more cautious, the dangers of a third wave can not go unnoticed. Realizing the same, Dileep Kumar Kandula is mindful that he leaves no stone unturned if the unfortunate does happen. Accounting for his effective methods, it could be said that Dileep is on an extraordinary mission to help the world recover in his own ways and reel back to the normal ways of living.