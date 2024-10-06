‘Will Campaign For BJP If...’: AAP’s Kejriwal Challenges PM Modi Before Delhi Assembly Polls

New Delhi: Aam Aadami Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday presented an open challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give free electricity in all states ruled by National Democratic Alliance (NDA) before Delhi Assembly Elections, promising to campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) if he fulfills this demand.

Addressing a public gathering at ‘Janata Ki Adalat’, Kejriwal accused the saffron party’s ‘double engine’ government of failing across the states. He further predicted BJP’s defeat in both Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir.

He termed the "double engine" model as "double loot and double corruption".

"I challenge PM Modi to provide free electricity in all 22 BJP-ruled states before the Delhi Assembly elections in February. If he does, I will campaign for the BJP," Kejriwal asserted.

Kejriwal claimed that exit polls indicate the imminent fall of the BJP’s "double engine" governments in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. "The exit polls show the BJP's double engine governments will soon collapse in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

He further criticized the BJP for being anti-poor, pointing to the termination of bus marshals and data entry operators, alongside the suspension of home guards' salaries in Delhi. Kejriwal also alleged that Delhi is being governed undemocratically, under the authority of the Lieutenant Governor.

Several exit polls released on Saturday forecast a decisive majority for the Congress in Haryana, while indicating a favorable position for its alliance with the National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir. The projections suggest that the National Conference is set to emerge as the largest party in the region.

(With PTI inputs)