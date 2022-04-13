Dr Nitish Dubey- Delivering Homeopathy with Indian Perspective

Dr Nitish Chandra Dubey is a household name for his achievement in Homeopathy. He owns one of the largest chains of homoeopathic clinics in India. However, he is also a down to Earth scholar, researcher, writer, and skilled homoeopath.

Beginning his journey from the humble background of Kalyanpur, Bihar, Dr Nitish launched his first fully-fledged homoeopathic clinic in 2000. Gradually, his successful treatment stories started gaining attention, and people flocked from different parts of India to get treated.

Due to the high demand for his treatment, he expanded his business to different parts of India, including Delhi(known as Hariom Homeo Homeopathy Clinic in Delhi). He has also launched his medicine brand Burnett Homeo, which deals with skincare, haircare, respiratory medicines, and other homoeopathic remedies.

Championing accessibility of quality homoeopathy practices, Dr Nitish Dubey is credited to have popularized Indian Homeopathy on the International Platform. He has treated thousands of patients for Females and Males specific ailments, physical disorders, Sexual Health and Wellness, Skin issues, and Paralysis.

Apart from providing treatment that lasts for a lifetime, he also writes papers and blogs to provide a holistic solution to the rarest diseases through homoeopathy. His efforts have garnered him attention from both the homoeopathic fraternity and eminent personalities across the industries.

Skill, Expertise, And Care Over Money

Today, Dr Nitish Dubey is named among the best homoeopathy doctors in India. His brand of clinics and medicines is also gaining immense popularity. But as they say, every successful story is followed by immense struggles.

From the early days when he just graduated in homoeopathy, he started working with his father at HariOm Seva Ashram. This journey of practising homoeopathy started at his ancestral village in Kalyanpur, a humble place in Bihar. Here, he made sweet medicines with his father for curing patients.

However, by a few years, he opened his clinic in Bhagalpur, Bihar. Here, Dr Nitish Dubey kept treatment free of cost, regardless of a patient's economic background. His selfless work became famous in no time, making him a household name among needy patients. It motivated him to further expand homoeopathy practices across India, and today we can see his efforts towards the science gaining more attention than ever.

Making Indian Homeopathy an International Legacy

Undoubtedly, homoeopathy has a known presence in India. However, Indian Homeopathy was hardly recognized across the globe.

Dr Nitish Dubey completely changed this narrative. He became quite popular as he achieved the skill India award for his homoeopathic efforts. Also, being a member of governing body homoeopathic medical college in Munger proved his mettle.

However, being honoured by the University of West London is a feat that hardly any Indian Homeopath has achieved. Also, DHU Germany presented him with Homeopathy Research Award in Switzerland, providing Indian homoeopathy with a shot in the arm. Also, apart from representing India at WHO World Health Assembly, he has taken part in more than 50 international seminars and conferences.

(Sponsored Feature)