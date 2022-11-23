Dr Pankaj Sharma talks about early signs of diabetes in young adults

Diabetes has some typical symptoms. However, some people with diabetes have symptoms so mild that they go unnoticed.

Common symptoms of diabetes:

Urinating often

Feeling very thirsty

Feeling very hungry—even though you are eating

Extreme fatigue

Blurry vision

Cuts/bruises that are slow to heal

Weight loss—even though you are eating more (type 1)

Tingling, pain, or numbness in the hands/feet (type 2)

Although there are many similarities between type 1 and type 2 diabetes, the cause of each is very different. And the treatment is usually quite different, too. Some people, especially adults who are newly diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, may have symptoms similar to type 2 diabetes, and this overlap between types.

Symptoms may appear differently, in people with type 1 diabetes, the onset of symptoms can be very sudden, while in type 2 diabetes, they tend to come about more gradually, and sometimes there are no signs at all.

