Sputnik Light

Dr Reddy’s denied permission to conduct phase 3 trials of Russia’s Sputnik Light vaccine in India: Report

Indian drug regulatory body has reportedly denied permission to conduct the phase 3 trials of the Russian Covid-19 vaccine- Sputnik Light- in the country. 

Pic Courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: Dr Reddy’s has been denied permission to conduct phase 3 trials for Sputnik Light vaccine in India, ANI reported. Citing sources, the report said that Indian drug regulatory body has denied permission to conduct the phase 3 trials of the Russian Covid-19 vaccine in the country. 

More details are awaited. 

Earlier on Tuesday (June 29, 2021),  Dr Reddy's, a Hyderabad based pharmaceutical company, had said that the commercial launch of Sputnik V is likely to be postponed due to dependency on imported consignments and quality testing. 

Dr Reddy's had informed that it is planning to scale up the soft launch to 28 cities by the end of this final leg of the pilot phase.

On June 16, the Hyderabad based pharmaceutical company tweeted, “The limited pilot soft launch of the Sputnik V vaccine in India has now been successfully scaled up to other cities such as Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Baddi, Chennai, Miryalaguda and Kolhapur, with more cities to follow in the next few days.”

(With agency inputs)

Sputnik LightCOVID-19 vaccineCOVID-19CoronavirusDr Reddy's
