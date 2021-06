Dr Vinay K Nandicoori appointed as Director of Cellular and Molecular Biology

Hyderabad: Dr Vinay K Nandicoori was appointed as the new Director of the CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad on Tuesday (June 1).

Nandicoori is a well-known molecular biologist and has been a scientist at the DBT-National Institute of Immunology, New Delhi.

His research interest extensively spans molecular signalling networks in Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the micro-organism that causes TB. His research has found national and international relevance and recognition.

His education and research training have been in the Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, Texas A&M University and University of Virginia, USA.

He holds the prestigious JC Bose fellowship. He is an elected fellow of the Indian Academy of Sciences, Indian National Science Academy and National Academy of Sciences, India.

Dr Nandicoori succeeded Dr Rakesh K Mishra as CCMB’s Director. Dr Mishra, now Director at the Tata Institute of Genetics and Society, will remain as CCMB’s Advisor to help CCMB in its efforts against the ongoing pandemic.

Live TV