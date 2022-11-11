DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2022: Government job alert! Apply for over 1000 posts at drdo.gov.in- Direct link to apply here

DRDO CEPTAM 2022: Defence Research and Development Organisation, Center for Personnel Talent Management (DRDO-CEPTAM) commenced the application process for over 1,000 posts of Admin & Allied (A&A) cadre on, Nov 7. Eligible and interested candidates can apply up to December 7 on drdo.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1061 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date to submit the application form is December 07. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details here.

DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Crucial Date of Eligibility: 07th December 2022

Opening Date For Online Application: 07th November 2022, Time: 10:00 Hrs

Closing Date For Submission of Application: 07th December 2022, Time: 17:00 Hrs

Tentative Date of Tier-I Exam (CBT): To be Announced on DRDO website

DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Junior Translation Officer (JTO): Master’s degree of a recognized university in English/Hindi with Hindi/English as compulsory/elective subject at the degree level OR Master’s degree of a recognized University in any subject with Hindi as the medium of instruction and examination with English as a compulsory subject at degree level OR Bachelor’s degree with Hindi and English as main subjects or either of the two as medium of examination and other as a main subject plus recognized Diploma or Certificate Course in translation from Hindi and English and vice versa or two years’ experience of translation work from Hindi English and vice versa in Central or State Government offices, including Government of India Undertakings.

Stenographer Grade-I (English Typing): Bachelor’s degree of a recognised University.

DRDO CEPTAM 2022: Steps to apply

Visit the official site of DRDO at drdo.gov.in.

On the home page, click on DRDO CEPTAM link

Fill the application form

Submit the form and take print out for future reference.

The application fee for all categories is ₹100 application fee. The payment should be made online using a credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI.