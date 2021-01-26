DRDO conducts successful maiden test launch of Akash-NG Missile

New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Monday (January 25, 2021) conducted the successful maiden launch of the Akash-NG (New Generation) Missile from Integrated Test Range off the coast of Odisha. The Akash-NG is a new generation Surface to Air Missile meant for use by Indian Air Force with an aim of intercepting high maneuvering low RCS aerial threats.

"The missile intercepted the target with textbook precision. The launch met all the test objectives by performing high manoeuvres during the trajectory," said the Ministry of Defence.

They added that the performance of the Command and Control system, onboard avionics and aerodynamic configuration of the missile was successfully validated during the trial.

"During the test launch, the entire flight path of the missile was monitored and the flight data was captured by various Range instruments such as Radar, EOTS and Telemetry systems deployed by ITR, Chandipur. The Multi Function Radar was tested for its capability of integration with the system," said MoD.

The test launch was carried out by a combined team of DRDO, BDL & BEL in the presence of the representatives of Indian Air Force.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the scientists from DRDO, BEL and team from Indian Air Force for this achievement.



