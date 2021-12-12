हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Stand-off Anti-tank Missile

DRDO, IAF successfully flight-test indigenous Stand-Off Anti-Tank Missile - WATCH

Screen grab from the video

New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Air Force (IAF) on Saturday (December 11, 2021) successfully flight-tested the indigenously designed and developed Helicopter launched Stand-off Anti-tank (SANT) Missile from the Pokhran ranges. 

The flight test was successful in meeting all its mission objectives. 

The release mechanism, advanced guidance and tracking algorithms, all avionics with integrated software, performed satisfactorily and tracking systems monitored all mission events. 

The missile, notably, is equipped with a state-of-the-art MMW seeker which provides high precision strike capability from a safe distance. The weapon can neutralise targets in a range up to 10 kms.

WATCH:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the team associated with the mission. 

Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy said the successful flight test of the SANT missile would further bolster the indigenous defence capabilities.

The SANT missile has been designed and developed by Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Hyderabad in coordination with other DRDO labs and participation from industries. 

This is the third in the series of indigenous stand-off weapons to be tested in recent times after long range bomb and smart anti airfield weapon for strengthening the arsenal of IAF. 

