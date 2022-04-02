हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
DRDO recruitment

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for various posts at drdo.gov.in, details here

The interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of DRDO on drdo.gov.in.

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for various posts at drdo.gov.in, details here

New Delhi: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has issued a notification for the recruitment of eligible individuals for Junior Research Fellow and Research Associate posts. DRDO is looking to fill 8 vacancies through this recruitment drive. 

The interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of DRDO on drdo.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till April 15, 2022. 

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details 

  • RA: 1 Post
  • JRF: 7 Posts

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification 

  • Research Associate: PhD or equivalent degree in Chemistry OR Post Graduate in Chemistry.
  • JRF (Chemistry, Physics): Post Graduate in Chemistry/ Physics in 1st division with NET.
  • JRF (Mechanical): BE/ B.Tech in Mechanical in 1st division with NET/ GATE or M.E/ M.Tech in Mechanical in 1st division both at graduate and post graduate level.

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Age Limit 

  • JRF: Maximum of 28 years of age
  • RA: Maximum of 35 years of age

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The candidates can check the detailed notification here to learn about the selection process of this recruitment drive. 

