DRDO RECRUITMENT 2022

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Apply for over 600 posts at drdo.gov.in, direct link and other details here

Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website drdo.gov.in or rac.gov.in.till August 5, 2022, scroll down for direct link to apply and more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 08:33 AM IST

DRDO Recruitment 2022: The application process for the recruitment in the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for over 600 posts of Scientist B /Engineer in DRDO, DST, and ADA is underway. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website- drdo.gov.in or rac.gov.in.till August 5, 2022.

DRDO Jobs 2022: Vacancy details 

The recruitment will fill up a total of 630 vacancies in the organisation, out of which 579 are for the post of Scientist ‘B’ in DRDO, 8 are for the post of Scientist ‘B’ in DST and 43 are for the posts of Scientist/Engineer ‘B’ in ADA.

DRDO Recruitment 2022- Application Fee

General (UR), EWS and OBC male candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs.100. SC/ST/PwD and female candidates are exempted application fee.

Here’s how to apply for vacancies in DRDO 

  • Visit the official website rac.gov.in
  • Click on “Apply online” under “Recruitment of Scientists 'B' in DRDO/ADA/DST (579/43/8) vacancies”
  • Register and fill out the application form for the desired post

DRDO Recruitment - Direct Link To Apply

  • Upload the required documents and pay the fee
  • Submit your application form and download for future purposes

DRDO Recruitment: Selection Process

Candidates applying for the posts in the DRDO will be shortlisted on the basis of their GATE scores and/or Written Examination. Shortlisted candidates will then have appear  in a personal interview round.

The Written Examination will consist of two papers of 300 marks each. The exam will be conducte  in two sessions for a duration of three hours each. The exam tentatively will be held on October 16, 2022.

The Examination is scheduled to be conducted at DRDO centres in seven cities (Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kanpur, Kolkata, and Pune) as well as at other common centres, if the need arises.

