DRDO: Defence Research and Development Organisation, Center for Personnel Talent Management, DRDO-CEPTAM will begin the registration process for Senior Technical Assistant-B and Technician-A posts from September 3, 2022 onwards. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of DRDO on drdo.gov.in. The registration begun on September 3 and will last until September 23. Interested candidates can apply online at drdo.gov.in.

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Salary details

Senior Technical Assistant- B: Rs 35,400 and Rs 1,12,400 per month,

Technician A: Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Senior Technical Assistant- B: Candidate must have a bachelor's degree in science or a diploma in engineering, technology, computer science, or linked areas.

Technician A: Candidate must have passed class 10 or an equivalent examination from a recognized board. They must also have a certificate from a recognized Industrial Training Institute (ITI).

DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2022: Here is how to apply

Visit the official site of DRDO on drdo.gov.in.

Click on DRDO CEPTAM link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will get the application link.

Click on it and enter the required details.

Now fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The selection process is based on a multi-stage process that includes a CBT exam to shortlist them. A final merit list of the selected candidates will be created, which will be forwarded to the various appointing authorities in the labs and installations, who will subsequently issue the employment letters to the individuals.