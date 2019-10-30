DRDO’s Air Independent Propulsion system gets boost with operation of land-based prototype

Ministry of Defence on Wednesday said that the Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) system of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has got a major boost with operation of the land-based prototype.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the AIP has a force multiplier effect on lethality of a diesel-electric submarine as it enhances the submerged endurance of the boat, several folds. The press release noted that AIP, which is fuel-based, has merits in performance compared to other technologies and the DRDO's programme to build a fuel cell-based AIP system for Indian Naval Submarines has crossed several stages.

The operation of the land-based prototype engineered to the form-and-fit of a submarine was witnessed by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and DRDO chariman Dr G Satheesh Reddy at the Naval Materials Research Laboratory in Ambernath, Maharashtra.

For his part, Indian Navy Chief Admiral Singh hailed the breakthrough accomplishments achieved by the DRDO and said that the programme is of great value to the nation and Indian Navy in particular. He added that Indian Navy and DRDO should continue the partnership to meet the timelines set for short and long-term goals.

Speaking on the occasion, DRDO chairman Reddy said that all efforts will be made to meet the performance standards and timelines of the programme so that induction of AIP into operational Submarines could be achieved as per the schedule of Indian Navy.