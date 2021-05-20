DRDO’s anti-COVID-19 drug 2-DG likely to be available by mid-June: Dr Reddy's

New Delhi: Dr Reddy's on Wednesday (May 19) said its anti-COVID-19 drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) is expected to launch in the market by mid-June.

In a statement, Hyderabad based Dr Reddy's clarified that the drug is not yet available in the market and its per sachet price remains to be announced, The Times of India (TOI) reported.

“Price is being determined with a view to making it accessible and affordable to as many patients as possible, and will be announced soon,” the statement read.

While commercial launch and supply of 2-DG to major government and private hospitals is expected to commence in mid-June, as per TOI report.

In addition, Dr Reddy's also warned of agents selling spurious or illegal products in the name of 2-DG.

The anti-COVID-19 drug has been developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences, a lab of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

On May 17, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had released the first batch of 2-DG.

The drug comes in powder form in a sachet and has to be taken orally by dissolving in water. It accumulates in the virus-infected cells and prevents virus growth by stopping viral synthesis and energy production.

It was approved for emergency use as an adjunct therapy in moderate to severe COVID-19 patients by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on May 1.

