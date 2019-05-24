close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
  • 542/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    354BJP+

  • CONG+

    90CONG+

  • OTH

    98OTH

DRDO

DRDO successfully test-fires indigenously-developed 500 kg inertially guided bomb in Rajasthan's Pokhran

The bomb hit its target at 30 km with high precision.

DRDO successfully test-fires indigenously-developed 500 kg inertially guided bomb in Rajasthan&#039;s Pokhran

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Friday successfully test-fired an indigenously-developed 500 kg inertially guided bomb at Pokhran in Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan. 

The bomb hit its target at 30 km with high precision.

Tags:
DRDOGuided BombPokhranDefence Research and Development Organisation
Next
Story

BJP's West Bengal chief hints at TMC MPs and MLAs quitting party

Must Watch

PT1M1S

Watch Top News of the day, 24 May 2019