DRDO successfully test-fires indigenously-developed 500 kg inertially guided bomb in Rajasthan's Pokhran

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Friday successfully test-fired an indigenously-developed 500 kg inertially guided bomb at Pokhran in Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan.
The bomb hit its target at 30 km with high precision.
