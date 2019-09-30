DRDO successfully test-fires land attack version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) successfully test fired land attack version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile off the coast of Odisha on Monday. In June 2019, the DRDO had test-fired 450-km range BrahMos, which is equipped with an upgraded guidance system and a Russian-designed seeker which give the missile greater accuracy.

The first test of BrahMos extended-range was carried out on March 11, 2017. The extended-range missile can be fired from land as well as sea-based platforms and carries a conventional warhead weighing 200 to 300 kilogrammes. It is to be noted that the 450-km range BrahMos will carry the same amount of fuel as the 290-km version and it will be able to travel a much greater distance due to better fuel efficiency. According to DRDO, this has been achieved by the new computer-controlled injector system that has been programmed to regulate the fuel's flow into the engine's combustor.

Live TV

BrahMos is a "Fire and Forget" missile which is capable of navigating on its own towards a pre-determined and programmed target. The missile is capable of flying as high as 15 km and as low as 10 metres. The missile has identical configuration for land, sea and sub-sea platforms and uses a Transport Launch Canister (TLC) for transportation, storage and launch.